Waukesha County sheriff holds memorial for fallen officers

TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on STH 76, north of E. Shady Ln. Sunday morning. Deputies were notified of the incident at 12:19 a.m. A 39-year-old woman from Hortonville called 911 to report that she had hit a person. She is said to have looked for the man but could not find him. She remained on the line and cooperated with the crash investigation.
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford swore in new officers this week. City Clerk Lori. Hetzel applied the oath to three new officers with ten legs between them. First, officer Adam Miller joins the Hartford Police Department after being on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Dept. Adam is a military veteran.
RACINE, WI – A 42-year-old man died and a 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The incident happened in a parking lot near Mr. Kool Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. The bar had only been open for two days. Officials with the Racine Police Department said a suspect had been taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE - The weekend violence in Milwaukee continued, with three deadly shootings Saturday night, May 14 and Sunday morning, one near a south side school. The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area of 11th and Rogers around 11:45 p.m., where a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead. Police...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner is asking the city to budget for more police officers following a violent Friday night. Wagner said officers heard bullets whizzing past them Friday. He said the increase in shootings means more investigations, and the police department simply needs more staff to handle it all.
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are searching for a killer as the city mourns a business owner fatally shot early Sunday, May 15. A second person was hurt in the shooting near 13th and Washington. The man who was killed was identified by family as Terrance Blair, 42. A woman,...
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said two people were injured – including the suspect – after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash Friday, May 13. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield. The sheriff's department said a van was headed...
GRAFTON, Wis. - A Grafton man was injured in a motorcycle accident Friday, May 13. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Highway W near Lakefield Road in the town of Grafton. The motorcycle was headed south on County Highway W when westbound-headed vehicle failed to yield and entered the intersection. As a result, the Grafton man, 79, was forced to lay down his motorcycle to avoid being hit.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on I-94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reports the van was going eastbound on the interstate when it struck a motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Officials say the driver of the van fled the scene, and the van was found first on Highway 100 at I-94. Deputies say the driver was later found by West Allis Police. The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 13th and Olive Sunday afternoon, May 15. Police said the teenager was shot while inside a home in the area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
Officials are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that left both operators injured Friday afternoon. The first crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Highway W near Lakefield Road in the Town of Grafton. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cth W when a westbound facing vehicle, on Lakefield, entered the...
MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
MILWAUKEE - A vigil was held Saturday for the victims of two separate fatal shootings that happened on the same block hours apart the day before. Shots rang out near 22nd and Keefe around 1 p.m. Friday, May 13. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a limited emergency order Saturday for the city's entertainment district, setting a curfew for those under the age of 21. The curfew applies to anyone in that age group near the Deer District and the Water Street bar district starting at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a suspected OWI crash that left a woman dead on the city's northwest side early Saturday morning, May 14. The crash happened near 107th and Fond du Lac shortly after 2 a.m. Police said the at-fault driver lost control and went off the road – the passenger ejected.
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple agencies are asking the public for information about a 29-year-old Lac du Flambeau man. Frank Schuman is being investigated for incidents involving violent acts against women, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Schuman is a mixed martial arts fighter. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE - A rollover crash on southbound I-43/94 near Oklahoma Avenue closed all southbound lanes Saturday, May 13. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure just after 11:30 a.m. Traffic reopened a little after 2 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The driver...
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The first week of May brought a new leader for the Village of Shorewood Police Department. The previous chief, Peter Dimmer, became the chief of police in Brown Deer last year. This March, the Shorewood Police Commission selected Heather Wurth as his replacement. Though she...
