Waukesha County sheriff holds memorial for fallen officers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on I-94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reports the van was going eastbound on the interstate when it struck a motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Officials say the driver of the van fled the scene, and the van was found first on Highway 100 at I-94. Deputies say the driver was later found by West Allis Police. The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO