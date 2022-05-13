ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii is welcoming the return of international visitors

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Debrief’: Suspicious brush fires under investigation on Maui after separate incidents. Maui firefighters say they responded to at least seven different calls for brush fires Thursday afternoon. Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

KITV.com

Ukrainian Woman Finally Reunited with Parents in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) Young people came together in Hawaii to raise money for Children in Ukraine as part of a YMCA Change makers program. The program teaches youth how to make a difference in our community while helping others. The 4th and 5th graders were moved by the plight of the children in Ukraine impacted by the war. So through the YMCA Change Makers the young planners organized this fundraiser for children in that war torn county. Natalia Goi is from Ukraine and has lived in Hawaii for 3 years. When the war first broke out in Mariupol she did not hear from her parents because there was no communication. Natalia Goi , Ukrainian Who Lives in Hawaii “Can’t move can’t eat, I don’t know (crys) Oh my God. So yes it was terrible I never wish what we feel for these 2 weeks, for anybody in this world” Natalia is NOW united with her parents, Alla and Vadim Goi who arrived in Hawaii 4 weeks ago…narrowly escaping the war in Mariupol. They came to this event to show support with Natalia’s young son Malik. “After all this situation everything change in your life and you want, your parents your family are safe. And next to you. Natalia says, the aloha from the people who came out to support here and throughout Hawaii has really comforted her and others from Ukraine. “So kids want to support people , like stranger people from different country, this is a lot.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passionate about arts education in the islands, newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2022 Lauren Teruya says she’s looking forward to raising awareness on her social impact statement “Arts for All.”. “Hawaii is one of 34 states that does not require arts education in our public school...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

The Rideshare Foodie comes to Honolulu

Baltimore food vlogger and Army veteran visits Hawai'i after eating through other 49 states driving Uber. His mission is to meet the people of America while supporting local businesses.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Baker with Hawaii ties showcases desserts with island-flare on a national stage

Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe. Federal prosecutors appear to be re-focusing their efforts to charge Honolulu’s former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro as part of a sprawling public corruption probe. Felon scheduled to spend 20 years behind bars suspected in home invasion.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tiny trucks appear to be a growing trend in Hawaii

Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment. Maui police make 3 arrests in connection with series of intentionally set brush fires. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

COVID Roars Back Here On Kauai As CDC Issues Highest Warning

Kauai has just returned to the CDCs highest threat level for Covid infections. Its being recommended that masks be worn indoors on the island, among other measures. Kauai is the only Hawaiian Island to be so warned. The rest of the state is in moderate Covid risk assessment by the CDC. All of the islands went from low to moderate levels just last month, and now this.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (April 13, 2022)

Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad. Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday” coming out in August. After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events

Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice. A memorial is growing at Fort Street Mall for a security guard who died after being attacked while on the job last week. Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Baby formula shortage on the minds of many soon-to-be parents in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dubbed “Hawaii’s Largest Baby Shower,” the New Baby Expo returned to the Neal Blaisdell Center this weekend, with expecting and new parents eager to check out the latest products for their keiki. “Since all the new stuff that came out, it’s really cool to...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

YETI films profile Maui waterwoman, outdoor individuals enduring extremes

Hawaiʻi waterwoman Lauren Spalding is among several extraordinary sports people featured in a national film tour about extreme outdoor lifestyles. Spalding, a Kula resident, has been a winner in numerous water races in the world. The film, on an 11-city tour will be shown at the Maui Arts &...
KULA, HI
mauinow.com

300 participate in Maui rally for abortion rights

A rally on Maui in support of abortion rights drew an estimated 300 participants along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului on Saturday morning. Kelli Swan who helped to organize the Maui event, led a number of chants, calling out: “What do we want? Choice. When do we want it? Always.”
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City expands free COVID testing for Oahu residents as case counts rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases and demand for free testing, the city is expanding options for Oahu residents. Beginning May 22, the mobile testing lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab was previously closed on Sundays.
HONOLULU, HI

