ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Allows four in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Raanta stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Raanta...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

USFL Week 5 scores, takeaways: Pittsburgh Maulers get first win with walk-off TD, Birmingham Stallions go 5-0

Week 5 in the USFL was a fun one. On Friday night, the preseason favorite Tampa Bay Bandits surged above .500 with a win over the Michigan Panthers. On Saturday, two of the league's top quarterbacks in New Jersey's De'Andre Johnson and New Orleans' Kyle Sloter were on display. Johnson's two first half touchdown runs and 252 all-purpose yards keyed the Generals to their fourth straight win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Sent down Saturday

Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Naughton made five appearances (one start) during his time on the major-league roster, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The southpaw will head back to the minors after Drew VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals shut down Alex Reyes due to shoulder soreness

Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes has yet to pitch this season due to shoulder problems, and it now looks like Reyes could be missing significantly more time. Manager Oli Marmol told reporters, including Jeff Jones of The Belleville News-Democrat, that Reyes was shut down after he experienced some continued soreness in his right shoulder after a throwing session this week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy