Rogers, AR

Dogs, art come together at Barks on the Bricks

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Man’s best friend took center stage at the Downtown Rogers Art Walk on May 12.

Art on the Bricks became Barks on the Bricks as art lovers had the chance to bring their four-legged friends out for a night on the town.

Into View Gallery and Studio also celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the event complete with wine and snacks and a special pet-themed exhibit.

Art on the Bricks is on the second Thursday of each month. The next event is set for June 9.

