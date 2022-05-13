ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona law makes it easier for felons to vote again

By Melissa Blasius
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f33MU_0fcUH7pb00

A new Arizona law makes it easier for felons who have served their time to regain the right to vote and other civil rights.

The ABC15 Investigators aired multiple reports last year about felons being illegally registered to vote. That reporting also exposed how Arizona had one of the most complicated processes in the country for felons who wanted to restore their rights.

With the support of legislators, the Arizona Attorney General's Office, and defense attorneys, House Bill 2119 has become law.

“If they pay their debt to society, they should be integrated back in society,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, “and that includes having the right to vote so we want to get it as simple and easy as possible.”

Starting later this year, Arizona courts must provide all felons with a notice on how to restore their rights.

The first step for all will be completing their probation or prison time and paying restitution.

Afterward, people with one felony only on their records are automatically restored and can immediately register to vote.

People with multiple felonies will no longer have a mandatory waiting period, but they must file a court application and wait for the judge's approval before registering to vote.

“It was really kind of willy-nilly before, And I think this cleans some of it up,” said Steve Scharboneau from Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice. He testified at a committee hearing in favor of the changes.

The new law also streamlines the process for felons who want to restore their gun rights.

Comments / 22

chan
2d ago

this is awesome. my felonies are 10 years old and non violent. so this is something to look forward to

Reply
3
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona Democrat candidates to make abortion a campaign issue

Protesters, demonstrators and activists gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021, as the justices heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. A draft opinion in the case shows that the court is poised to fully overturn Roe v. Wade. Photo by Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona passes law cracking down on catalytic converter theft

(The Center Square) – Arizona enacted a law that lawmakers hope will crack down on catalytic converter theft. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2652 into law. The law adds many provisions to Arizona law aimed at helping law enforcement track these stolen catalytic converters sold on the black market.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Experts: Arizona executioners took too long to insert IV

The first execution in Arizona in nearly eight years was carried out more smoothly than the state’s last use of the death penalty, when a condemned prisoner who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination gasped for air hundreds of times over nearly two hours. The lethal-injection death...
kjzz.org

How independent voters can vote in Arizona's Aug. 2 primary election

Arizona's primary elections are coming up on Aug. 2, and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is reminding those registered as independent that they can participate. “Independents can vote in the primary, but they have to take an extra step. They have to choose either Republican or Democratic primary,” said Richer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felons#Defense Attorneys#Prison#General S Office#House
ABC 15 News

Appellate court rules against mine company's Arizona project

TUCSON — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling overturning a federal agency’s approval of Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals' plan for a new open-pit copper mine in southeastern Arizona. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a permit...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Federal judge keeps Title 42 in place

PHOENIX — A federal judge did not issue an immediate ruling on whether the Biden Administration can lift COVID restrictions which prevent immigrants from requesting asylum in the U.S. The judge promised to do so before the May 23, the date Title 42 is set to expire. Both Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
azmirror.com

The most and least popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022

Valley residents spend an average of 62 hours a year staring at license plates while stuck in traffic. But specialty license plates are more than just decoration: They’re an active cash flow to nonprofit organizations that have raised over $8 million in the current fiscal year, which began in July 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Inmate death probed in Tucson; in-custody death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. Bullhead City police said Friday that a 35-year-old man who was arrested...
KINGMAN, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona fire district in crisis, need our help

When you dial 911 in an emergency, you rightfully expect your local fire department to show up promptly. If you live in an urban area where 911 response times typically average about five or six minutes, a rapid response is the norm. However, if you live or even travel outside the more densely populated urban areas of Arizona, emergency response times can take as long as 30 minutes or more.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

21-year-old Phoenix human smuggler to spend 6 years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a 21-year-old Phoenix man to more than six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a human smuggling operation he was running that led to a fatal crash involving a driver he recruited via Snapchat. Isaiah Lorenzo...
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy