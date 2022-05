ARCADIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — “I was really taken aback because in this profession you don’t get a lot of positive recognition, but this was one of the greatest honors I could potentially receive, to be recognized for being an exemplary educator,” said Crawford Elementary School Principal Edwin Mason. “Because this is my passion. This is what I love to do each and every day.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO