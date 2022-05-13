ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Crunch fall to Rocket in Game 3

By Kyle Evans
 3 days ago
The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 4-1, in Game 3 of the best-of-five North Division Series on Thursday night at Place Bell Arena. Laval now leads the series, 2-1. The game was tied...

