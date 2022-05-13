ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, MO

Harrisburg man charged with multiple crimes after domestic incident

By Karl Wehmhoener
 3 days ago
HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after a May 3 domestic incident at his residence in Boone County and on May 11 when he was arrested.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Justin Samuels with unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting, armed criminal action, fourth-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm for an incident on May 3.

He is also facing the following charges after an incident on Wednesday - unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended.

On May 3, Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Harris Street in Boone County.

The caller told dispatch that Samuels threatened her with a weapon during an argument and said "(he would) killed everyone in the house" and "shoot at law enforcement" if she called law enforcement, according to a probable cause statement.

On Wednesday, a deputy responded to the residence again after reports of Samuels dropping children off at school and driving off.

Samuels was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Deputies report searching the truck Samuels was in and found a gun and drugs.

Samuels is in the Boone County Jail being held without bond.

According to online court records, Samuels does not have a defense attorney listed at this time.

Samuels's initial court appearance occurred on Thursday.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital

CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of The post Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Double Homicide On North Boonville

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a double homicide in the 300 block of North Boonville. Two men died after they were shot. A third man was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The deceased males were identified as Malik Sutton, 23, and Kylon...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Hermann woman accused of abusing twin toddlers faces jury trial in 2023

A Gasconade County woman accused of abusing two toddlers under her care is scheduled for a jury trial. Jamie Wolf, of Hermann, is charged with five counts of child abuse. According to court records, the abuse happened in 2018. During a welfare check at the home, deputies discovered twin toddlers with bruises, scars, and eye infections. Both children also tested positive for methamphetamine.
HERMANN, MO
