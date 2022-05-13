Harrisburg man charged with multiple crimes after domestic incident

HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after a May 3 domestic incident at his residence in Boone County and on May 11 when he was arrested.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Justin Samuels with unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting, armed criminal action, fourth-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm for an incident on May 3.

He is also facing the following charges after an incident on Wednesday - unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended.

On May 3, Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Harris Street in Boone County.

The caller told dispatch that Samuels threatened her with a weapon during an argument and said "(he would) killed everyone in the house" and "shoot at law enforcement" if she called law enforcement, according to a probable cause statement.

On Wednesday, a deputy responded to the residence again after reports of Samuels dropping children off at school and driving off.

Samuels was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Deputies report searching the truck Samuels was in and found a gun and drugs.

Samuels is in the Boone County Jail being held without bond.

According to online court records, Samuels does not have a defense attorney listed at this time.

Samuels's initial court appearance occurred on Thursday.

