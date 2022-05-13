ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas group bringing therapy resources to CCSD schools

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer efforts, and spoke with FOX5 about the latest on the ground.

www.fox5vegas.com

8newsnow.com

Pro-choice rally held at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Saturday, a Pro-Choice rally was held at Sunset Park hosted by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. Several city and state officials were in attendance along with Governor Steve Sisolak who spoke to the crowd. "We are facing real-world problems when it comes to Abortion in women's health rights,"...
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

America's Playground, Las Vegas, Founded This Day in 1905

Today in 1817, the Asylum for the Relief of Persons Deprived of the Use of Their Reason, which was the first private mental health hospital in the United States, opened in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It's now known as (as the much more suitably named) Friends Hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada

As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Source+ serves hot meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Source+, partnered with local nonprofit, the Baked Old Ladies, to serve hot meals and promote connectivity and socialization opportunities for those in need at Molasky Family Park on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
living-las-vegas.com

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Henderson, Nevada, is a thriving lifestyle and conference destination just outside of Las Vegas. If you reside in Henderson, a 300,000-person city, you'll have plenty of options for interesting coffee shops. There are plenty of coffee shops to choose from, whether you're looking for a new breakfast place or the greatest brew in town.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Residents remember Pepcon explosion 34 years later

Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Las Vegas teenager on a mission to save desert tortoises with social media movement. A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission to save threatened desert tortoises...
LAS VEGAS, NV
spectrumnews1.com

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County hosting government surplus auction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need. Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Republic Services union members vote to strike

Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Las Vegas teenager on a mission to save desert tortoises with social media movement. A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission to save threatened desert tortoises...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefallonpost.org

Tanya Freeman: Candidate for County Commission District 2

I was born and raised in California, but left in 1976 and never looked back. I joined the United States Army and served 2 years then was Honorably Discharged. From there I moved to Alabama having enjoyed my time stationed there. I lived in northeast Alabama for a few years, moved to Colorado and spent a number of years in the medical field, then changed directions and joined the Ironworkers Local 27 and completed their Journeyman program. I have lived in several western states and enjoy the rural lifestyle. I landed in Churchill County over 20 years ago and started my own business doing home repair and Water Treatment Distribution, licensed by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in North Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of its proximity to gambling mecca Las Vegas, North Las Vegas is sometimes overlooked, and as a result, many tourists pass up the opportunity to visit the city. If you're visiting North Las Vegas, there are numerous parks and adventure spots to visit. North Las Vegas' coffee shops also sell some of the world's highest-quality coffee beans and tea leaves.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Pride Festival finds new home

Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Residents remember Pepcon explosion 34 years later. Republic Services union members vote to strike.
HENDERSON, NV

