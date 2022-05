The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the most beloved comedies of the 90s, and still today, people are watching and identifying with it. With a successful reboot on Peacock, the Will Smith-led series will likely not be going away any time soon. And something from the series that will never go away is the fan-favorite Carlton dance, much to Alfonso Ribeiro's chagrin. Now the actor is opening up about getting asked to do it by fans nearly 26 years after the show ended.

