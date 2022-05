NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO