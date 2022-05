CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant died and six other were taken to the hospital following a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Cutler Bay, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Toyota sedan and a silver Ford sedan were traveling north on the Turnpike when the Toyota rear-ended the Ford near Southwest 211th Street and Quail Roost Drive, at around 3:15 a.m., Sunday.

CUTLER BAY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO