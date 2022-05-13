ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first...

thespun.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN

Ben Simmons sells house, selling condo and trying to put the 76ers and Philadelphia in the past

Ben Simmons is trying to put Philadelphia behind him in more ways than one. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden after a disappointing end to his 2021 playoffs, has sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78 acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale. Simmons is still trying to sell a $3 million condo in the City Center area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Miami Heat#Espn
NBC Sports

Draymond rips Perk in rant after Dubs advance; Perk responds

Sometimes, all Draymond Green needs is a spark to get him going. Ahead of the Warriors' 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night, unbeknownst to everyone else, that spark was provided by none other than ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. After the Warriors eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Nike unlikely to extend shoe deal of notable former Celtic

It remains to be seen whether or not Kyrie Irving will remain with the Brooklyn Nets long-term. According to one report, Irving may soon be in the market for a new shoe contract, too. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Friday that Nike is unlikely to extend Irving...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Trae Young Criticizes NBA Officials with Luka Doncic Video

Last summer, the NBA implemented rule changes to eliminate "non-basketball moves." Two players were directly impacted by the new rules - Trae Young and James Harden. Young quickly adapted and enjoyed the best individual season of his career. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On the flip side, Harden had the worst season of his career (the move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia did nothing).
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

NFC team interested in signing Cam Newton?

Cam Newton has gotten multiple opportunities over the past two seasons to prove he is still capable of playing at a high level. He has failed to do that, but his most recent team apparently has not given up on him. Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told Mike Florio...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
503K+
Followers
61K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy