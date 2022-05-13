ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry, southwestern Faulkner, central Saline and central Pulaski Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Perryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... Sherwood West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Downtown Little Rock Perryville... North Little Rock Airport Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Argenta... Otter Creek Little Italy... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Lakewood This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 162. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 12. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Little Rock, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Shannon Hills... Wrightsville Argenta... Otter Creek Ironton... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County Levy... State Fairgrounds Burns Park... Chenal Valley This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Smith, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN CAMP AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gladewater, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Rosewood, Liberty City, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Midway, Perryville, Bettie, Grice and Pritchett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
County
Lincoln County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Pipestone, MN
County
Pipestone County, MN
County
Lyon County, MN
County
Murray County, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Denton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Denton County through 115 AM CDT At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Aubrey, or 10 miles east of Sanger, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Frisco, Denton, The Colony, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Cross Roads, Hackberry, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Oak Point and Lincoln Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DENTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson and southeastern Rains Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Golden to near Canton to Seagoville. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Seagoville, Athens, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Grand Saline, Mabank, Crandall, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Brownsboro, Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad and Fruitvale. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 521 and 541. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rockwall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR ROCKWALL...SOUTHERN COLLIN AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allen, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Plano, Garland, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Lucas, Parker, Mobile City, Lavon, McLendon-Chisholm and St. Paul. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/ At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alberton to 9 miles west of Stevensville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Alberton, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, Florence, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Evaro, Ninemile, Huson and Cyr. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 68 and 111. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 9. Highway 93 S between mile markers 67 and 94. Highway 200 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western George, Perry, southwestern Wayne, Greene and Stone Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Ovett to near Mcneil. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Richton, Leakesville, Perkinston, McHenry, Beaumont, New Augusta and McLain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Love FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Love. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville and Courtney. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOVE COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Collin County in north central Texas Northeastern Dallas County in north central Texas Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas Rockwall County in north central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dallas, Plano, Garland, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Sachse, Little Elm, Murphy, Prosper, Royse City, Fairview, Heath, Princeton, Fate and Celina. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM CDT. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Minor flooding is occurring on the Ohio River at Shawneetown through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 17.0 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, northwestern Oneida, western Power, northeastern Cassia, southwestern Bingham and southeastern Minidoka Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to around 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust is likely as well creating areas of low visibility. Locations impacted include Rupert, American Falls, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Roy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Missoula, southwestern Deer Lodge, Ravalli and southwestern Granite Counties through 1115 PM MDT At 1029 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Stevensville to 14 miles southwest of Conner. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Stevensville, Darby, Victor, Conner, Woodside, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Corvallis, Como, Sula, Bell Crossing, Skalkaho Pass and Charlos Heights. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 7 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/ At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alberton to 9 miles west of Stevensville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Alberton, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, Florence, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Evaro, Ninemile, Huson and Cyr. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 68 and 111. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 9. Highway 93 S between mile markers 67 and 94. Highway 200 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Community Policy