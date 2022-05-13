ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Controversy surrounds ‘Safe Space’ signs in Lead-Deadwood schools

By Jazzmine Jackson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjn3b_0fcUBCnt00

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that a student left the district due to bullying for their orientation and turned to staff for help. The student actually left for being falsely identified as gay by other students and did not feel safe asking the staff for help.

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — An 8×11 piece of paper containing nine words and six colors has sparked controversy in the Lead-Deadwood School District with parents and teachers clashing over what should be done going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu9gI_0fcUBCnt00

During a school board meeting on Tuesday, board members heard nearly two hours of testimony from the public on the sign that reads “THIS IS A SAFE SPACE ALL ARE WELCOME HERE” over a rainbow background. The board is looking to adopt a policy regarding the sign and ‘controversial subject matter.’

The policy states that aside from the United States flag, no materials or decorations endorsing controversial, political or religious message are allowed in the school. Controversial subjects are defined as materials, concepts, images, or phrases that:

  • Endorse a political candidate, party, or slogan.
  • Have appeared in the media and have been associated with controversy or a movement or cause.
  • A reasonable person would deem offensive, obscene, or inflammatory
Page 35 of
5-2022_Agenda_Update Contributed to DocumentCloud by Jazzmine Jackson (KELO-TV) • View document or read text

While Tuesday’s meeting was the first official mention of the “Safe Space” signs, they have been in place in some classrooms since the start of the school year. Fourth-grade teacher, Gwen Hess first noticed the sign at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Hess told the board that her elementary-aged child had felt pressured by classmates in the school to ‘be gay’ and did not feel safe approaching teachers due to some staff having the “Safe Space” sign on their door.

“Students shouldn’t receive special treatment because a school employee decides that certain student’s rights are more important than other student’s rights,” Hess said.

In her testimony, Hess said that teachers in the district should not be telling students to be accepting or tolerant of ‘this lifestyle’ and that public schools should be free of political propaganda.

“Their education should not be sidetracked by social drama,” Hess said.

But the majority of testimony provided at the meeting pushed against Hess’ claims that the signs are political indoctrination and should be removed.

Katrina Hutchison is a business owner, dance teacher and resident of Lead and spoke against the proposed policy at Tuesday’s meeting. Hutchison described Hess’ comments as ‘divisive’ and disagreed with her comments calling the signs controversial.

“The people that were in support of [the signs] had no religious agenda, no political agenda. It was all about the safety and health of our kids,” Hutchison said.

In her speech, Hutchison detailed statistics from the Center for Disease Control that show LGBTQ youth suffer higher risk of suicide and report higher rates of bullying for their sexuality

“Several research studies, including GLSEN’s biennial National School Climate Survey, have demonstrated that the “Safe Space” campaign, like anti-bullying policies, makes a tremendous difference in LGBTQI+ students’ perceptions that their schools are safe and that their teachers are adults they can trust,” Hutchison told the board on Tuesday.

South Dakota is ranked the worst state in the country for rates of depression and anxiety among LGBTQ residents according to a 2022 HelpAdvisor survey . Of the 43,234 LGBTQ residents surveyed, 87% reported experiencing depression.

Hutchison told KELOLAND News she sees a connection between the sign issue in Lead and the recent executive order from Governor Krisit Noem banning ‘divisive concepts’ in K-12 education. Hutchison added that she believes there’s an attempt to remove “controversial” views from education, but that different perspectives and critical thought are integral to a good education and allowing students to form their own beliefs.

One resident of Deadwood expressed concerns over the terms “inherently divisive” and “controversial” used in the proposed policy.

“Our LGBTQ+ kids aren’t any of those things– They are human,” the resident said. “No one is trying to indoctrinate children, there is no gay agenda, we’re simply trying to keep kids alive.”

Dana Schubaeur, a special education teacher in the Lead-Deadwood School District said she is one of the teachers with a “Safe Space” sign on her door.

“My goal for these signs, in my own room, is to show every single student that walks through my doors that this is a safe place to learn and grow,” Schubauer said.

One freshman from the high school spoke against the signs saying that she didn’t think teachers should be allowed to show support for LGBTQ students if they aren’t also allowed to be openly conservative or Christian in the school.

Dwayne Hess also spoke against the signs saying his children didn’t think teachers in the district were being neutral with the signs.

One parent said her child had transferred out of the Lead-Deadwood School District due to bullying from other students who insisted he was gay. The mother said the “Safe Space” signs deterred her child from reaching out to staff out of fear of not being helped.

After nearly two hours, the public comments ended. The proposed policy will next face a second reading at the next school board meeting.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Lead-Deadwood School District about the policy but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Education
City
Deadwood, SD
KELOLAND TV

Discipline of S.D. Senate leaders was pre-arranged

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senate Republicans held a secret meeting two years ago and decided how their top two leaders should eventually be punished for actions on the final night of the 2020 main legislative session. Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senate president...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: Superintendent Lori Simon retires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the school year comes to an end in Rapid City, the school district is looking for a new leader. Superintendent Lori Simon is leaving the Rapid City Area Schools after 6 years as superintendent. As she prepares for her final day as superintendent,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kelo.com

Random acts of kindness showing up after the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Where there is a disaster, kindness tends to follow. Thursday’s destructive weather was no different. Saturday, Pa & Sons Food Truck in Sioux Falls rolled out and served burgers to over 300 linemen working in the city as a way of saying “thank you”. People took to social media offering up chain saws and generators to those in need. Students from area high schools, including Lincoln and O’Gorman, helped in their neighborhoods. In Chester, the Shipwreck Bar & Grill is serving a hot meal to linemen helping Sioux Valley Electric until power is fully restored. From one high school student who wanted no recognition, “it’s just human nature to help however we can”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks of South Dakota Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run begins at 5:00 PM in Vermillion Sunday leading up to the South Dakota Special Olympics. Event organizer, Jill Kvanli, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the history of the event as well as its significance. Copyright...
VERMILLION, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Climate#High School#School Board#Lead Deadwood#Kelo Tv
dakotanewsnow.com

Postal workers helping gather donations for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest food drive event nationwide. Residents leave non-perishable food items where they get their mail and members of the U.S. Postal Service will collect them. In Sioux Falls, donations go directly to Feeding South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth Air and Space Show underway, performers delighting attendees

BOX ELDER, S.D.– No shortage of people excited for day one of the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show. Thousands turned out for the first air show in seven years, and while the Navy’s Blue Angels Precision Flight Team was the main draw, there was a lot to keep everyone entertained. Among the performers, South Dakota’s own Vanguard Squadron.
BOX ELDER, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
sdpb.org

South Dakota students named US Presidential Scholars

Two South Dakota students were named U.S. Presidential Scholars for this year. The national award recognizes the accomplishments of 161 high school seniors in academics, the arts and technical education fields. Jordan Phillips from Central High School in Aberdeen and Davis Shafer from Washington High School in Sioux Falls received...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln High School reports death of teacher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls School District officials have confirmed the death of a teacher in the district. Lincoln High School teacher Annie Lanning passed away, according to an email sent out to parents and staff. The message did not say how she died. A Crisis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Flags to fly half-staff for those lost to COVID-19

(KCAU) – As coronavirus deaths hover around 1 million, flags will be lowered in honor of those who were lost. The White House declared a proclamation that called for all flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Americans who died from COVID-19. “South Dakotans have courage,” said Governor Kristi Noem, “Our law enforcement […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Sioux Valley Energy – “this one is going to take awhile”

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy has more than 160 employees and personnel from other co-ops and contractors working to get the power back on. While crews continue to make repairs, Sioux Valley Energy has had to extend restoration times. CEO/General Manager Tim McCarthy gave an update on social media saying, “I’d like to be able to tell you we’ll have power on to everyone very soon, the fact is this one is going to take awhile”. He went to say crews are “finding a ton of tree damage” and “parts or whole buildings laying on top of our lines”. Sioux Valley Energy has 6,100 miles of line to patrol, describing it as driving round trip from Sioux Falls to Rapid City nine times. Sioux Valley’s outage map reports 1221 customers currently without power.
COLMAN, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy