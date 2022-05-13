ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Police educating community on current marijuana law after complaints about cannabis pop-up shops

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With several recent changes to Virginia law regarding marijuana possession, some people may still be a little confused. Virginia Beach Police are taking this opportunity to educate citizens on these changes.

Police say they've gotten a number of complaints about cannabis pop-up shops due to this uncertainty.

The department shared a handy guide to everything you need to know regarding marijuana laws in Virginia:

Virginia Beach Police Department

Growing

Virginia residents age 21 and older can possess up to four plants per household for personal use (Code of Virginia § 4.1-1101)

Possession

Adults 21 years and older can have up to 1 oz of marijuana in their possession. This also includes products like gummies, oils and vapes, to name a few. (Code of Virginia § 4.1-1100)

Sharing

"Adult sharing" is defined as the transferring of marijuana products between people who are 21 years or older without remuneration. It doesn't include instances where marijuana is given away with another transaction, in conjunction with a promotion or is contingent upon a separate transaction for goods or services. (Code of Virginia § 4.1-1101)

Selling

Except as authorized in the Drug Control Act, it is unlawful for anyone to sell marijuana or marijuana products. Businesses that allow the sale or use of marijuana or marijuana products are subject to having their licenses or permits revoked. Staff in such establishments can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor or a Class 6 felony. (Code of Virginia § 18.2-258).

Public Use

Consuming marijuana or marijuana products or offering it to another person in a public place is still strictly prohibited by law. (Code of Virginia § 4.1-1108).

Police are requesting people to comply with existing law before they invest their resources into investigation and enforcement into any possible infractions.

The state codes VBPD cited in their guide are accurate as of May 12 but may be subject to change. You can see the codes in their entirety here.

Comments / 14

Lickety Split
2d ago

Yeah go find something to actually complain about now. Cops don’t even want to hear it

Reply
6
pork chop
2d ago

😂🤣😅🤣😂so the cops will smoke weed to show how it's done correctly 🤣😂🤪😜

Reply(4)
8
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

