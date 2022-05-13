Kids, teens with health issues perform their own songs with Broadway stars

Children and teens living with significant health challenges had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform their own songs alongside huge Broadway stars, thanks to the nonprofit Hear Your Song Thursday evening.

The nonprofit empowers kids with serious health conditions to make their voices heard through songwriting.

Singers like Amanda Jane Cooper, from "Wicked," and Janine LaManna, from "Seussical," performed with the young songwriters at Feinstein's 54 Below.