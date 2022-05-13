ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids, teens with health issues perform their own songs with Broadway stars

By Lee Danuff, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
Children and teens living with significant health challenges had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform their own songs alongside huge Broadway stars, thanks to the nonprofit Hear Your Song Thursday evening.

The nonprofit empowers kids with serious health conditions to make their voices heard through songwriting.

Singers like Amanda Jane Cooper, from "Wicked," and Janine LaManna, from "Seussical," performed with the young songwriters at Feinstein's 54 Below.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

