Veteran school administrator Robert England Jr. figures challenges such as those the pandemic gave education can be viewed in one of two ways: “You can look at things as either depressing, or you can look at them as an opportunity,” the Warren man told Wiscasset Newspaper in a phone interview Friday, May 13. “And we’re coming out of this COVID thing, and you can look at it as an opportunity to see how we can benefit kids.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO