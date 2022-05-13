ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Forbes names top hotels, restaurants, spas in Georgia

WSB-TV Atlanta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForbes recently unveiled its 2022 Travel...

www.wsbtv.com

Comments / 2

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
KICK AM 1530

New Glamping Resort Opens in Illinois Most Popular State Park

Leave the sleeping bags, and camping gear at home you won't need them at this brand new glamping resort park in Starved Rock State Park in Illinois. Camp Aramoni just opened at the end of May and this new glamping resort takes camping up a whole new level. The luxury, yes luxury, camping tents are decked out with 11-safari style tents to choose from, you can even book massages, reserve canoes or bicycles morning yoga classes, and more. Where do I sign up? The tents each come with king-sized beds and private bathrooms.
ILLINOIS STATE
Reader's Digest

5 Budget Airlines That Actually Get Great Reviews

Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spas#Hotels#Sea Island
Robb Report

The 27 Best Maldives Resorts for the Ultimate Island Vacation

Click here to read the full article. Relatively speaking, the Maldives haven’t been on the vacation radar—at least with US travelers—for that long, but the archipelago nation has made up for that in the last decade or so with a near-constant stream of eye-catching resort openings. To date, there are over 160 resorts in the destination, the majority of which each sits on its own islet, away from any other signs of civilization. With most of the major hospitality names represented, and nearly every resort offering things like overwater villas, secluded beaches, and water-based activities, it can be tough to...
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

The Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

Solo cruising has never been this good. Not only are more cruise lines adding solo cabins, but the single-traveler cabins aboard ships are also getting more spacious and luxurious. And just because a cruise line doesn’t offer a solo cabin doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to pay more to cruise...
TRAVEL
InsideHook

A Definitive Guide to the Best Travel Booking Sites on the Internet

Even under the most idyllic of circumstances, planning a trip can be a bit of an undertaking. To start, there’s the matter of figuring out exactly where to go, booking your airfare, finding accommodations and then, of course, not least of all, figuring out how to pay for it all. It’s stressful enough to make you wonder if all that rest and relaxation on the other end is even worth it.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Airbnb to Allow Travelers to Split Holiday as It Doubles Down on Longer Stays

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc would allow travelers to split their holiday between two properties to facilitate longer stays, the vacation rental firm said on Wednesday, as it doubles down on a pandemic trend that has powered its recent results. The San Francisco-based company has been a big beneficiary of the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy