Beat the Book: Breaking down the Seahawks 2022 schedule

By Keith Osso
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NFL released their schedule for the 2022 season, and with it the futures market is alive and well.  This week in Beat the Book, Keith Osso breaks down the Seahawks schedule and measures it against the over/under 5.5 wins currently in the future market.

In a bonus bet, Keith takes a look at the 3.5 point line in the opener between the Seahawks and the Broncos in the opener.

Beat the Book is brought to you by the Turf Club at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

