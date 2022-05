MANCHESTER, N.H. — For some members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community, the journey to the United States was no easy feat. Suraj Budathoki and his wife, Ganga Thapa, find it easy to smile and laugh now, but it took a long time for them to get to this point. The couple spent part of their childhoods in the southeast Asian country of Bhutan, growing up in the same village.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO