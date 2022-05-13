ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

HSU student with Cerebral palsy graduates with grandfather by his side

By Tyler Henderson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAjsb_0fcU9jq700

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Graduating from a four-year university is no small task, but one Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) student’s academic journey is unlike the others.

For Caden Creach, a Wylie High School graduate and soon-to-be college graduate, finishing college is a dream come true.

Creach, an English major, fell in love with storytelling from an early age after reading superhero comics. He said he felt the idea of superheroes and what they stood for ignited a creative passion in him that he wanted to pursue as an adult.

Invasive zebra mussels found in Lake Brownwood, Abilene lakes being monitored
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT1yn_0fcU9jq700

But pursuing a career as a writer would not be as easy as it sounded, for Creach. Prematurely born, Creach developed Cerebral palsy, a disorder that started at an early age affecting a person’s ability to move and maintain a point of balance.

For Creach, that meant learning to walk with a walker. As he’s aged, he transitioned into a wheelchair. Creach also has trouble controlling fine movements, such as writing with a pencil.

While his physical disabilities initially hindered him, they did not hinder his enthusiasm and passion to pursue higher education.

Creach spent his first two years at Cisco College before transferring to HSU, majoring in English with a minor in theater.

Now, after four long years, he is about to get that long-awaited diploma.

“I’m very excited,” Creach said. “Although, I’m still hesitant about how hot it’s going to be.”

Utah students walk out in support of abortion rights

As Creach spoke with KTAB/KRBC, he began to tense up. Over Creach’s right shoulder sat his grandfather, Bruce Doloff, watching carefully as his grandson raised up in his wheelchair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2Wjf_0fcU9jq700

The former Abilene High teacher retired in 2004, aiming to relieve the stress of Creach’s parents while they were away at work by taking care of him.

“Can I put his foot braces on? He’s tightening up,” Doloff said, reaching to put Creach’s footrests down.

While most grandparents would watch their grandchildren from afar, pushing them to achieve their goals in college, Doloff literally pushed Creach from class to class. Each day that Creach was on campus, Doloff was right behind him, sitting in on every class and taking notes for him.

“When you retire, people’s lives change quite a bit, and they’re looking for a purpose to keep them busy or occupied,” Doloff said. “He has been more than fulfilling that role for me, and it’s been a wonderful feeling for me and gives me purpose to keep going on.”

Doloff said it was his calling to take care of Caden all of these years, beginning back in high school and picking him up everyday after school.

Angelo State students protest outside of Porter Henderson Library

Now, the longtime Air Force Veteran has become a staple on HSU’s campus. Doloff said it took 13 years to get his first degree in the military, and now almost has an English degree to go along with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muX9x_0fcU9jq700
Caden Creach with grandfather, Bruce Doloff

“The professors have been great. So I’ve enjoyed it, probably more than he has. I don’t have to do the homework; I don’t have to worry about grades.” Doloff said jokingly, with Creach replying “Lucky.”

Creach said their relationship has grown even stronger over the past couple of years at HSU, through the good times and bad. He said, even on his worst physical days, his grandfather’s presence helped give him strength to press on.

“Honestly, I don’t really know where I’d be without him, so I’m very lucky that I have him in the first place,” Creach said.

Christoval promotes assistant Matt Lowry to head of boys basketball team

As Hardin Simmons’ commencement ceremony approaches, Doloff and Creach’s daily academic routine comes to a close, but Creach said he is forever grateful for the role his grandfather played in his life.

“You are one of, if not the most, meaningful person in my life,” the soon-to-be grad said to his grandfather.

They’ll each take the stage at Hardin Simmons’ commencement ceremony, but according to Creach, their time together may not be up quite yet. He said he is still deciding on whether to pursue his Masters degree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

More Texas school districts move to four-day week amid teacher shortage

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday was one of the last days some students will be in school, not just this school year, but maybe for every year going forward. More Texas school districts are changing their schedules next year to four-day weeks, seeing it as a way to retain overworked staff and possibly attract new talent in the midst of a teacher shortage.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Teacher of the Week: Ray Lopez

It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week! This week’s winner is Mr. Ray Lopez. Mr. Lopez has taught for 12 years for grades sixth, seventh and eighth in classes such as agriculture, horticulture and outdoor education. Once students said Lopez is the reason they go to school each day. “The students, they want […]
EDUCATION
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Broadway Academy Presents: Hairspray!

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Broadway Academy is bringing the musical comedy ‘Hairspray’ to the Murphey Performance Hall. “We’re so excited we actually brought this musical to San Angelo 10 years ago at the coliseum when the Murphey was closed for renovations. It’s really cool to see it come together 10 years later. We’re […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simmons College#Cerebral Palsy#Boys Basketball#College Degree#Education#Ktab#Hardin Simmons University#Wylie High School#English#Cisco College
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belles season ends in South Central Regional

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State Belles softball season came to an end Friday night, falling to UT Tyler in their second elimination game of the day 2-0. In game one of the day, the Belles would defeat Colorado Christian 8-3 thanks to two home runs, jump out to a 7-0 lead, and get […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Let’s Party! Time for Rabbit Fest In Copperas Cove, Texas

Copperas Cove, Texas, this is one of my favorite times of the year. The funnel cakes are the fluffiest, the rides are on point, and I can have all the fun I can handle. Starting May 19th, Rabbit Fest is coming back. Every year around this time, Copperas Cove has one of the most memorable festivals, offering delicious foods, arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and so much more!
COPPERAS COVE, TX
blackchronicle.com

First-Ever All-Black, All-Female News Anchor Team Unveiled By Texas TV Station | WATCH

*KCEN on Monday, May 2, introduced a new lineup for “Texas Today“ that consisted of three Black women. With this, the news station which is affiliated with NBC has made history as the first news outlet to have an all-Black and all-female team of news anchors, according to a My San Antonio report. The station serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, and the vicinity.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy