Two people arrested at massage parlors in Lodi
LODI, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday at massage parlors in Lodi on suspicion of soliciting prostitution, police said. Police also said that after receiving complaints of alleged prostitution at Stone Massage and Body Massage, they conducted an investigation at both locations.
Two people were arrested, one at each parlor, in connection with soliciting prostitution. Police did not say whether either case involved human trafficking.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim-Witness Program, which assists victims of crimes and witnesses with services to help cope with trauma or navigate court proceedings, assisted police by providing resources to the people arrested so they could seek help if needed, according to police.
