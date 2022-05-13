Indiana Tech lacrosse to play for national title

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WANE) – Indiana Tech will play for the NAIA national title on Saturday, as the top-ranked Warriors bested the University of the Cumberlands 11-8 in the semifinals on Thursday in Pensacola, Florida.

Tech, who is undefeated this season, with play Reinhardt (Ga.) for the championship Saturday at 2 p.m. Those two program met in the national title game last season with Reinhardt topping Tech 17-8.

