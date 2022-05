SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is battling a rare medical condition in her head that generates multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on her brain. The otherwise perfectly healthy sophomore athlete at Wall High School came down with an illness over Christmas 2021 where she was vomiting. After initial diagnoses at Shannon Medical Center, she was flown to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center for emergency surgery in January. She transferred to Dallas Children’s Medical Center later in January to continue treatment under Dr. Dale Swift.

