Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County family mourns loss after man hit by semi while trying to cross I-24

By Allie Lynch
 3 days ago

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is in mourning after an accident involving a semi-truck killed their loved one.

It happened back in May on I-24 near Joelton.

The victim, 34-year-old Camio Biggs, was killed when he was hit by the truck.

Man hit and killed by semi-truck in Joelton identified

His mother told News 2 she was with him just an hour before tragedy struck.

Cherl Biggs worst nightmare became reality when she arrived on the scene of the deadly accident.

“I just knew it was him. As soon as they told me it was a semi and a pedestrian, I just knew I, I don’t know why I just knew it, but I did,” Cherl said.

Just hours before, she was in the car with her son driving him from Cheatham County to Davidson County.

His sister, Shemica, explained to News 2 what happened.

“My brother was already aggravated because he lost his phone. My mom was aggravated because she was tired because she had to bring him back to Nashville,” Shemica said.

Eventually, Cherl said her son asked her several times to let him out of the car.

4 arrested in Clarksville prior to alleged gang fight in Nashville

“I figured he would have walked to a friend’s house or something,” Cherl said.

Around 8:30 that night, Cherl’s phone rang.

“He said, ‘Cherry, there was an accident on the interstate with a semi and a pedestrian,’ and I knew right then it was him, I knew it was him and I just started balling,” Cherl said.

Now, loved ones are working to piece together exactly what could have happened moments leading up to the crash.

“My brother was trying to cross back over the interstate and underestimated the speed of the semi-truck and thought he could make it,” Shermica said.

Camio was a big brother, son, uncle and friend that everyone will remember.

“He was loving, caring… he was always there for you when you needed him, protective, understanding. He loved sports, he played sports in high school — baseball, basketball, football,” Biggs said.

