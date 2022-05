This 1914 Greenlake residence was fully remodeled and repurposed, giving new life to the historic home. The homeowner’s plans emphasized maintaining the architectural character, while updating the entire structure to meet their family’s modern-day needs. Aesthetics were important to the lady of the house, who was active in the selections of millwork, finishes, and colors. While her partner prioritized his decisions to create an open floor plan and enrich his hobbies of bartending, cooking, and entertaining.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO