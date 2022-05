The Giants like roster flexibility and balance, and as they started to get all of their players back from the Injured List, they found they didn’t have enough of either. A roster shakeup was coming at some point, and on Saturday morning they made a move that was not surprising, but still will sting for the fan base. Mauricio Dubón, who spent his teenage years dreaming of being a Giant, was traded to the Houston Astros for catcher/first baseman Michael Papierski.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO