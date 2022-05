CALGARY -- For Darryl Sutter, Game 7 pressure can be the best pressure, and the Calgary Flames coach doesn't want his team shying away from it. "In the long run, that's what separates you," Sutter said as the Flames prepared for Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS, BSSW).

