Las Vegas, NV

6th annual Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — Everyone loves a good party with...

news3lv.com

news3lv.com

Mob Museum celebrates Las Vegas' birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum hosted the "Las Vegas History Day: Updated Exhibit and Outdoor Mural Honor the City's Early Years,” event Sunday. The event featured the debut of an updated exhibit and outdoor mural -- both illustrating the story of early Las Vegas and highlighting activities honoring Las Vegas History Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas boy holds celebration after beating cancer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Las Vegas area boy is winning the fight against cancer. Xavier was battling leukemia for the past two years. His family held a celebration with more than300 people in honor of his victory, Saturday. The event also features a congratulatory video from Lukas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rock'n'Run 5K held at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual Rock 'n' Run 5k was held Saturday at Sunset Park. The event was held by "Life by Music" -- a nonprofit that focuses on creating awareness of the positive impact the arts have on the emotional, mental, and social development of youth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Source+ serves hot meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Source+, partnered with local nonprofit, the Baked Old Ladies, to serve hot meals and promote connectivity and socialization opportunities for those in need at Molasky Family Park on Sunday. In January of this year, The Source+ showed its support for the Baked Old Ladies...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Henderson, Nevada, is a thriving lifestyle and conference destination just outside of Las Vegas. If you reside in Henderson, a 300,000-person city, you'll have plenty of options for interesting coffee shops. There are plenty of coffee shops to choose from, whether you're looking for a new breakfast place or the greatest brew in town.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Sunset Station celebrating 25 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunset Station Hotel is celebrating its 25th year anniversary with an array of entertainment and food specials. Starting in June, guests can enjoy the following anniversary highlights:. Live Entertainment:. Gaudi Bar and Rosalita’s will feature live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night. Club Madrid...
LAS VEGAS, NV
living-las-vegas.com

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tickets now on sale for Rise Up Gala, featuring Imagine Dragons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual Rise Up Gala. The exclusive, one-night-only experience to raise funds for Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF), will feature Imagine Dragons and actor/comedian Joel McHale will once again serve as the host of the event. The Rise Up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Pro-choice rally held at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Saturday, a Pro-Choice rally was held at Sunset Park hosted by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. Several city and state officials were in attendance along with Governor Steve Sisolak who spoke to the crowd. “We are facing real-world problems when it comes to Abortion in women’s health rights,”...
NEVADA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Boston 25 News

Photos: 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet arrivals

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in North Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of its proximity to gambling mecca Las Vegas, North Las Vegas is sometimes overlooked, and as a result, many tourists pass up the opportunity to visit the city. If you're visiting North Las Vegas, there are numerous parks and adventure spots to visit. North Las Vegas' coffee shops also sell some of the world's highest-quality coffee beans and tea leaves.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Totally 80s' adoption event coming to The Animal Foundation

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation will be waiving adoption fees for certain pets during an upcoming 80s-themed adoption event. The 'totally 80s' event will run on Wednesday, May 18, and will waive fees for large, adult dogs within the shelter. The waived fee will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

