Wichita, KS

The Red Cross asking for volunteers for smoke alarm installation event

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

KAKE TV

Salvation Army prepares special barbecue lunch for Andover tornado victims, volunteers

On the last day of organized volunteer efforts in Andover, the Salvation Army handed out award-winning barbecue sandwiches to anyone helping with Saturday’s efforts. Sandwich preparations began at 10:00 p.m. the night before. Several people, including Major Merrill Powers, worked overnight at the Andover Community Center to prepare nearly 300 pounds of meat.
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

Storm produces tree damage in central Junction City

There used to be a large tree in front of the building at 222 West 6th Street housing the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau and other organizations including 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. That is no longer the case after a brief but intense thunderstorm that swept through Junction City Sunday morning.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Benefit concert for Andover tornado relief

Kansans are making music for Andover Tornado relief. After a devastating storm ripped through town in late April, local musicians are coming together for a benefit concert. Eric Birk, who organized the event, said he wanted to craft an event where his town could help out a neighbor. On Sunday,...
ANDOVER, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army's Hutchinson Donut Eating Contest June 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army is holding a donut eating contest June 4 in Hutchinson. Donuts are a Salvation Army tradition. "During World War I, the Salvation Army sent ladies over to serve comfort food like cakes and pies," said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army in Hutchinson. "They didn't have all the resources, as you can imagine. Sometimes you have a good plan, but the resources aren't always there. They got creative, and they figured they could make donuts. They made it in the helmets of the servicemen that were over there and they got termed the nickname, donut lassie and the men that were serving during World War I and World War II came back, and they were called doughboys."
HUTCHINSON, KS
newschannel6now.com

Community celebrates Cajun Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A piece of Louisiana was brought to Wichita Falls downtown where thousands of people celebrated the Cajun Fest. Though the festival had much the offer like live music, lawn games and a free kids area, there was one thing that attracted people the most: the food.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Hutch Post

STRATACA with special offer May 21 and 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — STRATACA is having a special anniversary celebration later this month. "We're actually celebrating our 15th anniversary on May 21 and 22," said Michael Ables with the museum. "We're actually doing a special, so it's going to be $15 for everybody. It doesn't matter if you're from Reno County or Kansas City. Everybody's going to get in for $15."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Splash Aqua Park will reopen at the end of the month

Mark your calendars for May 27, Splash Aqua Park will be back open to the public. Located at 860 W. Steeple Bay Parkway, Splash Aqua Park is a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers all connected together and floating in a large lake. Tickets are available now...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Reno County moms helping others scrambling to find baby formula

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents across Kansas continue to search for baby formula as a nationwide shortage worsens. This has many turning to social media, looking for an alternative option to make sure their babies are getting the nutrition they need. Eyewitness News spoke with two mothers in Reno County who are using Facebook to help.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Dodge City Daily Globe

Dodge City rattled by wind event May 11

Wind gusts reached 75 miles per hour at the Dodge City Regional Airport overnight May 11 according to the United State Weather Service in Dodge City. That qualified the gusts as an EF-0 tornado, which considers 28 different types of damage to structures and trees.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Save the bees: What to do if you see a swarm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming, and bees are buzzing. Many try to steer clear of these insects, but experts say it is important not to kill them if you encounter one. Bees are extremely vital to the environment. They pollinate the food we eat, along with trees and […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Superior Essex Manager: ‘Fear of relocating to find employees’

One of the larger employers in Barton County went before the Hoisington City Council last week and pleaded their support for additional childcare. Superior Essex currently has approximately 220 employees, and Plant Manager Tony Szot said there are 25 open positions the company is struggling to fill. The company is expecting to expand their operations next year which Szot said will likely mean another 25 positions.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Items in Bill Burke Park acquire graffiti earlier this week

Earlier this week, someone painted graffiti on multiple items at an east Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Monday and Wednesday, someone used black spray paint on a park sign, light pole, and electrical box at Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford. Total...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Chemical spill cleared at Andover Central High School

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Central High School students were evacuated due to a sodium chemical spill in a chemistry classroom on Friday morning. The district said in a Facebook post that fire authorities urged the evacuation. All students were taken to Jaguar Stadium for about an hour and a half. The district said the […]
ANDOVER, KS

