The Red Cross asking for volunteers for smoke alarm installation event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army is holding a donut eating contest June 4 in Hutchinson. Donuts are a Salvation Army tradition. "During World War I, the Salvation Army sent ladies over to serve comfort food like cakes and pies," said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army in Hutchinson. "They didn't have all the resources, as you can imagine. Sometimes you have a good plan, but the resources aren't always there. They got creative, and they figured they could make donuts. They made it in the helmets of the servicemen that were over there and they got termed the nickname, donut lassie and the men that were serving during World War I and World War II came back, and they were called doughboys."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO