Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns release full schedule

By Jordan Unger, Ken Carman
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns released their schedule for the 2022 season.

For their home opener, the Browns will host the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 18. Single game tickets can be purchased here .

Here’s the full schedule:

Preseason

Week 1 – Aug. 12 (Fri) – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.

Week 2 – Aug. 21 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m.

Week 3 – Aug. 27 (Sat) – Chicago Bears – 7 p.m.

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change.

“It’s always an exciting day when you get the schedule,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said. “For months, we’ve known who were playing and where, but to see how it unfolds, where our bye week is and where our division opponents are is fun for our coaches. That first opponent is something you look at so you can start to work on their coordinators, understand what they’ve done and try and get a head start on that game.”

