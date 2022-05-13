ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Police look for woman who walked away from serious accident scene

By Mike Sunnucks Herald, News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for woman who left the scene of a serious accident on Highway 97 Tuesday near milepost 258 in Klamath County. The woman was driving a red Honda CRV that was involved in a crash May 10 at approximately 10:15 a.m....

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Police investigating fatal vehicle vs bicycle crash

On May 13, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., The Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Fire District #1 responded to the intersection of North 3rd St. and McKinley St on a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. Upon arrival, a KFPD officer found a 10-year-old female down in the roadway near a heavily damaged bicycle. The juvenile was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers and troopers initiated CPR until personnel from K.C.F.D. #1 arrived on scene and transported the juvenile to Sky Lakes Medical Center. Unfortunately, after an intensive effort by emergency department staff, paramedics and officers; the juvenile female succumbed to her injuries, and she was pronounced deceased.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVB

Shooting in New Plymouth leaves two dead

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two people were found dead after a shooting in New Plymouth that occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The incident occurred at 550 Ada Road. When PCSO deputies and a special response team arrived on the scene, they...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
KGW

Motorcycle rider killed, driver injured in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon that shut down Powell Boulevard. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a report of a crash at Southeast Powell and Southeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
