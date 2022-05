Home court hasn’t been much of an advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Celtics and the Bucks. Both Boston and Milwaukee have lost two games at home in this best-of-seven set. The C’s picked up their second win of the series at Fiserv Forum on Friday when the reigning NBA champions had a chance to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals. Instead, the Celtics and the Bucks will battle for all the marbles Sunday at TD Garden.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO