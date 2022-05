EPHRATA, Wash. — Deputies evacuated employees from Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata on Friday morning after a suspicious package was found at the building. After the Washington State Patrol bomb squad arrived at the building to assist the sheriff's office, no explosives were found. After deputies check the scene and didn't find any threats to the republic, employees were asked to return to the courthouse, retrieve their belongings and vehicles, and go back home for the day. The courthouse will remain closed to the public all day on Friday.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO