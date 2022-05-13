ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollander returns with stellar performance in win over Georgia

By Tim Owens
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chase Dollander (7-0) dominated Georgia hitters in Tennessee’s 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs Thursday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Dollander, making his first start since leaving the game against Alabama after taking a line drive off his right elbow, gave up one run on three hits in six innings of work while striking out six to earn his seventh victory of the season.

Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) belted three home runs in the game. Trey Lipscomb got the scoring started with his team leading the 20th homer of the season to the porches in left field.

Freshman Blake Burke continued to swing a hot bat, smashing a pair of solo home runs, his 8th and 9th of the year.

NEXT UP: vs Georgia Friday at 5:30pm at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

