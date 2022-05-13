FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Cooler Friday; Heat wave possible next week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur home is going to need some repairs after a crane fell over, damaging the structure, authorities said. DeKalb County Fire authorities said a crew was working on a tree near a house on Landover Drive Friday. A neighbor tells 11Alive the tree service crane tried to lift a large piece of the tree, but it was too heavy, causing the crane to topple over. Crews said the crane punctured through the roof of the house.

DECATUR, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO