FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Cooler Friday; Heat wave possible next week

WESTSIDE BOOGIE, SANGO, WERC CREW, PERREO404, & THE JUMPOFF ALSO SET TO HIT THE STAGE OVER 5,000 ATTENDEES ANTICIPATED TO ATTEND ATLANTA’S DESSERT-THEMED MUSIC FESTIVAL. Milk + Cookies is thrilled to announce Atlanta-based rap artist and record executive Gucci Mane and DJ, producer and singer Alison Wonderland as the headliners for the spring Block Fest. The headliners will be joined by Westside Boogie, Sango, LVRN’s own Alex Vaughn and local Atlanta DJ collectives WERC Crew, Perreo404 & The Jumpoff. With an expected guest count of over 5,000 attendees, Milk + Cookies Atlanta will blend various music genres, tasty food selections, and creative activities to curate a meaningful, multi-sensory experience for Atlanta’s flourishing creative community. Milk + Cookies Atlanta will take place outdoors Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Atlanta’s famed Centennial Yards from 2P – 10P.
