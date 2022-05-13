ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Children of Capitol riot defendant and Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes said their father was once 'very critical' of Trump

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di1FJ_0fcTzJhJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32b5SE_0fcTzJhJ00
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy in the January 6 investigation.

Photo by Philip Pacheco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • The children of Elmer Stewart Rhodes say their Oath Keeper father was once a Trump critic.
  • The anti-government activist has been charged with overseeing an assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
  • Prosecutors this week said Rhodes tried to speak with Trump on the night of the attack.

The adult children of Capitol riot defendant Elmer Stewart Rhodes , a leader of the radical far-right Oath Keepers group, say their militiaman father was "very critical" of former President Donald Trump at the start of his presidency.

"He was going to release an open letter to school Trump on the Constitution," Rhodes' son, Dakota Adams, told the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hatewatch in an exclusive interview.

The picture Adams and his two sisters paint of their father in those early days is a far cry from the anti-government activist who has been charged with overseeing a strategic plot to lay siege to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Prosecutors this week said Rhodes tried to speak with Trump on the night of the attack , urging an unidentified individual on speakerphone to put him in contact with him so he could implore Trump to rally groups like the Oath Keepers to "forcibly oppose the transfer of power," according to a court filing.

When the recipient of the phone call declined to put him in touch with Trump, Rhodes reportedly told a group of fellow Oath Keepers, "I just want to fight."

While Rhodes' feelings about the controversial Republican president may have drastically changed over the course of four years, his children say he always had a penchant for violence.

In a February interview with Hatewatch, a Southern Poverty Law Center blog that monitors far-right extremism, Dakota Adams, 24, Sedona Adams, 23, and Sequoia Adams, 19, described the longterm abuse they say they suffered at the hands of their father, who founded the Oath Keepers in 2009.

Following years of alleged domestic abuse, Rhodes' wife, Tasha Adams, along with their six children, escaped the home in 2018. The adult children described a feeling of terror in the days leading up to their departure, saying they were convinced Rhodes would "kill all of us," if they were still in the home when their mother's divorce papers were delivered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXZ45_0fcTzJhJ00
Stewart Rhodes and Tasha Adams on their wedding day.

Courtesy of Tasha Adams

"We felt that we were running for our lives," Sequoia said.

"I was worried that whatever animals were left behind, he would slaughter them," Sedona told the outlet.

Tasha Adams' and Rhodes' divorce has been pending for three years. After Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Capitol riot earlier this year, his estranged wife told CNN that her former husband is a "complete sociopath."

A Yale-educated former lawyer, Rhodes long had a fascination with liberty, revolution, and anti-government movements, his children said. The kids were all homeschooled and Sequoia said she was never issued a birth certificate.

According to his kids, Rhodes — who once felt it his duty to teach Trump about US law — began to change his tune about the leader as he became increasingly worried that a Democratic president might "create political cover" for the FBI to arrest and charge him over the role he and his Oath Keepers played in the 2014 Bundy ranch standoff, which saw anti-government supporters face off against law enforcement over a land dispute.

But when Ammon Bundy two years later occupied the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in a similar anti-government demonstration, Rhodes refused to support the movement, according to his children, because he thought it was "all about Ammon Bundy trying to be the Messiah and trying to fix everything that was wrong in his life by starting a civil war."

"It's hilarious because that is basically what Stewart ended up doing," Dakota told Hatewatch. "By January 6th everything was falling apart for him, he was afraid of going to prison, so he decided to double down."

Attorneys for Rhodes did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Rhodes remains in jail as he awaits a fall trial.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 271

Thom1257
2d ago

Most of tЯ☭mp’s followers were critical of him at the beginning. Then they fell in love with him for the way that he bullies people, stabs people in the back, makes a mockery of centuries old institutions, and speaks at a 5th grade level that they can understand. They realized that tЯ☭mp is saying and doing all the spiteful and hateful things that they like doing. They love causing drama and inflicting pain and severing on other people. They advocate for jailing people they dislike with no basis in law whatsoever They even fantasize about killing their fellow Americans in a civil war. They’re indoctrinated into a cult and none of them are smart enough to understand that. All they know, is they like tЯ☭mp for the mean, nasty, hypocritical way he speaks. He flouts societal norms and lacks all common decency, which for some reason, they see as a sign of strength.

Reply(47)
228
Disgustipated
2d ago

The Trump are revealed that there are millions of domestic terrorists living in the United States that are in militia groups. The threat to the Republic is very much domestic.

Reply(10)
133
KidsCalledme Mr.Glass
2d ago

he was critical of Trump until Trump realized that the only path to the Whitehouse for him is through the uneducated. he started acting like SpongeBob and the support came in swarms.(I swiped "swarms" and autocorrect gave me "swastika" which would've been appropriate as well)

Reply(17)
80
Related
MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Jim Carrey responds to bizarre claim that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden

Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden.In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him. After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ammon Bundy
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Us Capitol#Protest#Anadolu Agency
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Business Insider

Business Insider

493K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy