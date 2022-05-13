Tennessee Titans, NFL release 2022 schedule
NASHVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The National Football League (NFL) and the Tennessee Titans have released the 2022 schedule for the Tennessee-based team.
The Titans will have four primetime contests, and three of their first five games are on the road. The Titans have a bye week in Week 6.
In the preseason, the Titans will play three games, just like they did in 2021. Those games will be played against the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals.
Here is the full schedule:
Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 11
- Opponent: New York Giants
- Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., FOX
- Last year’s record: 4-13
Week 2
- Date: Monday, September 19
- Opponent: Buffalo Bills (away)
- Time/TV: 6:15 p.m., ESPN
- Last year’s record: 11-6
Week 3
- Date: Sunday, September 25
- Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., FOX
- Last year’s record: 10-7
Week 4
- Date: Sunday, October 2
- Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (away)
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., FOX
- Last year’s record: 9-8
Week 5
- Date: Sunday, October 9
- Opponent: Washington Commanders (away)
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 7-10
Week 6
- Date: Sunday, October 16
- Opponent: BYE
Week 7
- Date: Sunday, October 23
- Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 9-8
Week 8
- Date: Sunday, October 30
- Opponent: Houston Texans (away)
- Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 4-13
Week 9
- Date: Sunday, November 6
- Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs (away)
- Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Last year’s record: 12-5
Week 10
- Date: Sunday, November 13
- Opponent: Denver Broncos
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 7-10
Week 11
- Date: Thursday, November 17
- Opponent: Green Bay Packers (away)
- Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Last year’s record: 13-4
Week 12
- Date: Sunday, November 27
- Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 10-7
Week 13
- Date: Sunday, December 4
- Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles (away)
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., FOX
- Last year’s record: 9-8
Week 14
- Date: Sunday, December 11
- Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 3-14
Week 15
- Date: Sunday, December 18
- Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers (away)
- Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 9-8
Week 16
- Date: Saturday, December 24
- Opponent: Houston Texans
- Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS
- Last year’s record: 4-13
Week 17
- Date: Thursday, December 29
- Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Last year’s record: 12-5
Week 18
- Date: Saturday, January 8 or Sunday, January 9
- Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
- Time/TV: TBD
- Last year’s record: 3-14
