Tennessee Titans, NFL release 2022 schedule

NASHVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The National Football League (NFL) and the Tennessee Titans have released the 2022 schedule for the Tennessee-based team.

The Titans will have four primetime contests, and three of their first five games are on the road. The Titans have a bye week in Week 6.

In the preseason, the Titans will play three games, just like they did in 2021. Those games will be played against the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 11

Sunday, September 11 Opponent: New York Giants

New York Giants Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., FOX

3:25 p.m., FOX Last year’s record: 4-13

Week 2

Date: Monday, September 19

Monday, September 19 Opponent: Buffalo Bills (away)

Buffalo Bills (away) Time/TV: 6:15 p.m., ESPN

6:15 p.m., ESPN Last year’s record: 11-6

Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 25

Sunday, September 25 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Time/TV: 12 p.m., FOX

12 p.m., FOX Last year’s record: 10-7

Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 2

Sunday, October 2 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (away)

Indianapolis Colts (away) Time/TV: 12 p.m., FOX

12 p.m., FOX Last year’s record: 9-8

Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 9

Sunday, October 9 Opponent: Washington Commanders (away)

Washington Commanders (away) Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS

12 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 7-10

Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 16

Sunday, October 16 Opponent: BYE

Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 23

Sunday, October 23 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS

12 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 9-8

Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 30

Sunday, October 30 Opponent: Houston Texans (away)

Houston Texans (away) Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., CBS

3:05 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 4-13

Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 6

Sunday, November 6 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Kansas City Chiefs (away) Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., NBC

7:20 p.m., NBC Last year’s record: 12-5

Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 13

Sunday, November 13 Opponent: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS

12 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 7-10

Week 11

Date: Thursday, November 17

Thursday, November 17 Opponent: Green Bay Packers (away)

Green Bay Packers (away) Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

7:15 p.m., Prime Video Last year’s record: 13-4

Week 12

Date: Sunday, November 27

Sunday, November 27 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS

12 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 10-7

Week 13

Date: Sunday, December 4

Sunday, December 4 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Philadelphia Eagles (away) Time/TV: 12 p.m., FOX

12 p.m., FOX Last year’s record: 9-8

Week 14

Date: Sunday, December 11

Sunday, December 11 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS

12 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 3-14

Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 18

Sunday, December 18 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Los Angeles Chargers (away) Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., CBS

3:25 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 9-8

Week 16

Date: Saturday, December 24

Saturday, December 24 Opponent: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Time/TV: 12 p.m., CBS

12 p.m., CBS Last year’s record: 4-13

Week 17

Date: Thursday, December 29

Thursday, December 29 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

7:15 p.m., Prime Video Last year’s record: 12-5

Week 18

Date: Saturday, January 8 or Sunday, January 9

Saturday, January 8 or Sunday, January 9 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (away) Time/TV: TBD

TBD Last year’s record: 3-14

To learn more about the Titans’ 2022 season, visit tennesseetitans.com .

