Hyundai to announce electric vehicle plant in Georgia, according to report
By William Thornton
AL.com
3 days ago
Hyundai Motor Group could announce a new $7.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Ga., perhaps as early as next week, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The paper cited unnamed sources in reporting the plant will hire 8,500 to build battery-powered...
Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group is expected to formally announce the construction of a large factory near Savannah, according to industry sources. The company already runs a Georgia plant In West Point for its Kia brand and an additional location in Montgomery, Alabama. Details of the plan are still...
Hyundai is expected to announce that it will build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia, according to reports. According to The Savannah Morning News and The Associated Press, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to announce a Kia Motors assembly plant on a 2,284-acre site in Bryan County late next week.
