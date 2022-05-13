ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai to announce electric vehicle plant in Georgia, according to report

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Hyundai Motor Group could announce a new $7.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Ga., perhaps as early as next week, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The paper cited unnamed sources in reporting the plant will hire 8,500 to build battery-powered...

