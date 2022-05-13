ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca Man Spreads Kindness

By Alexandra Deryn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- "Be kind” is a simplistic, positive phrase that can be spotted anywhere in the area, especially Tompkins County, if you look hard enough. Ithaca resident Darrell Harrington is known as “Mr. Kindness” to many. He talked about why he wanted to spread kindness from local to national...

