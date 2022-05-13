Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;73;51;NW;14;41%;56%;7. Groton;Partly sunny;71;54;WNW;11;51%;9%;10. Hartford;A shower in the p.m.;75;56;WNW;12;40%;56%;9. Meriden;Some sun, less humid;73;54;WNW;10;41%;6%;7. New Haven;Mostly sunny;71;56;WNW;11;49%;6%;10. Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;70;49;WNW;14;47%;4%;8. Willimantic;An afternoon shower;73;54;WNW;11;42%;42%;9. Windsor Locks;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;WNW;13;39%;56%;8. _____
