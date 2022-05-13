ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-162300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to. 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to. 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century. Circa Sports secured a deal...
SPARKS, NV
SFGate

Drive to switch Nevada voting to ranked-choice draws critics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A proposed ballot initiative in Nevada seeks to amend the state constitution to establish open top-five primaries and ranked-choice voting for general elections, but it isn’t without its critics. The Nevada Voters First political action committee is spearheading the initiative and must collect 140,777...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
SFGate

Monday's News Conference By State Sen. Josh Becker

A news conference has been cancelled that had been scheduled by State Sen. Josh Becker for 9 a.m. Monday, May 16. No additional information was provided in an email Sunday from Becker's office about the news conference in support of "keep families connected act" Senate Bill 1008. Copyright © 2022...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily 4#Ap#The California Lottery
SFGate

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either. (1) Select...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Thousands rally for abortion rights in D.C., cities nationwide

WASHINGTON -- Lisa Branscomb marched on Saturday outside the Supreme Court among scores of abortion rights protesters and tried to hold back her tears. All day she heard stories of women choosing abortion and saw others holding signs proudly declaring they had, too. She had listened to the crowd chant "My body! My choice!"
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 224. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. TX. . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. COLLIN COOKE DALLAS. DELTA DENTON FANNIN. GRAYSON...
NORMAN, OK
SFGate

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE,. DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO. AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;73;51;NW;14;41%;56%;7. Groton;Partly sunny;71;54;WNW;11;51%;9%;10. Hartford;A shower in the p.m.;75;56;WNW;12;40%;56%;9. Meriden;Some sun, less humid;73;54;WNW;10;41%;6%;7. New Haven;Mostly sunny;71;56;WNW;11;49%;6%;10. Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;70;49;WNW;14;47%;4%;8. Willimantic;An afternoon shower;73;54;WNW;11;42%;42%;9. Windsor Locks;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;WNW;13;39%;56%;8. _____
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Florida judge was assigned to school shooter case at random

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned the case of a former Florida student who gunned down 17 people in 2018 despite never having overseen a death penalty trial or one with much publicity. Her assignment to the Nikolas Cruz case was made randomly by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
SFGate

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
SFGate

A sleepy California city gets the Elon Musk makeover

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tim Berry was working as an engineer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. earlier this year when he started looking for a new job. He found one less than a mile from his old employer's front door. Berry is in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Showers and. thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be. severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of. rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and...
ALBANY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy