If Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes was aiming to get under the skin of the Boston Bruins and their fans in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, mission accomplished. The Bruins managed to force a game 7 Thursday night by beating the Canes 5-2 at TD Garden. The crowd was understandably pumped when it was 4-1, and decided to take aim at DeAngelo with a 'fuck you, Tony!' chant. This wasn't just a few of those in attendance, as you can hear in the video below. This chant was a loud one.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO