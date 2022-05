Warsaw, Ind. (NNW) – May 13, 2022, marks a day to remember for one special little girl, her family, and all who stood witness in the courtroom. The Smithberger’s Kevin and Susan talked in court Friday evening about how they have been talking about adoption for a long time; they have already been licensed to foster. Still, it wasn’t until early October of 2020 that they met Summer, their soon-to-be daughter, and began to feel that it was God’s plan.

