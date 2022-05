Scouts, siblings and parents from Cub Scout Pack 3761 and Boy Scouts of America Troop 761 honored local veterans by placing over 300 American flags at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton, this past weekend. For over 40 years, Pierceton and Larwill Scouts have been doing this service project prior to Memorial Day. Menzie-Reece American Legion Post 258 in Pierceton provides the American flags and places American flags at veteran gravesites in other cemeteries around Pierceton. Pierceton Memorial Day parade begins at 11 a.m. May 30 in downtown Pierceton. A ceremony will be held in Brower Park following the parade led by Menzie-Reece American Legion Post 258.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO