Garlic has been repelling vampires and attracting festival-goers around the world for years. The Isle of Wight Garlic Festival has been shining a light on the edible bulb since 1983 and embraces the motto, "Eat, drink, stink." Over in Ontario, Canada, people can find the Perth Lions Garlic Festival, which has a smiling social media mascot that declares, "It's chic to reek" (via Facebook). There, so-called "garlic heads" can congregate to try and chat about garlic. And when California's Gilroy Festival got too costly for the city of Stockton stepped up to give garlic lovers a new venue in August (via NBC Bay Area).

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO