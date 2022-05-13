ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

HSU student with Cerebral palsy graduates with grandfather by his side

By Tyler Henderson
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ktdE_0fcTtzyN00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Graduating from a four-year university is no small task, but one Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) student’s academic journey is unlike the others.

For Caden Creach, a Wylie High School graduate and soon-to-be college graduate, finishing college is a dream come true.

Creach, an English major, fell in love with storytelling from an early age after reading superhero comics. He said he felt the idea of superheroes and what they stood for ignited a creative passion in him that he wanted to pursue as an adult.

Abilene’s first pride parade, festival rescheduled for 2022 after COVID cancellation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT1yn_0fcTtzyN00

But pursuing a career as a writer would not be as easy as it sounded, for Creach. Prematurely born, Creach developed Cerebral palsy, a disorder that started at an early age affecting a person’s ability to move and maintain a point of balance.

For Creach, that meant learning to walk with a walker. As he’s aged, he transitioned into a wheelchair. Creach also has trouble controlling fine movements, such as writing with a pencil.

While his physical disabilities initially hindered him, they did not hinder his enthusiasm and passion to pursue higher education.

Creach spent his first two years at Cisco College before transferring to HSU, majoring in English with a minor in theater.

Now, after four long years, he is about to get that long-awaited diploma.

“I’m very excited,” Creach said. “Although, I’m still hesitant about how hot it’s going to be.”

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally taking place in Abilene in response to SCOTUS leak

As Creach spoke with KTAB/KRBC, he began to tense up. Over Creach’s right shoulder sat his grandfather, Bruce Doloff, watching carefully as his grandson raised up in his wheelchair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2Wjf_0fcTtzyN00

The former Abilene High teacher retired in 2004, aiming to relieve the stress of Creach’s parents while they were away at work by taking care of him.

“Can I put his foot braces on? He’s tightening up,” Doloff said, reaching to put Creach’s footrests down.

While most grandparents would watch their grandchildren from afar, pushing them to achieve their goals in college, Doloff literally pushed Creach from class to class. Each day that Creach was on campus, Doloff was right behind him, sitting in on every class and taking notes for him.

“When you retire, people’s lives change quite a bit, and they’re looking for a purpose to keep them busy or occupied,” Doloff said. “He has been more than fulfilling that role for me, and it’s been a wonderful feeling for me and gives me purpose to keep going on.”

Doloff said it was his calling to take care of Caden all of these years, beginning back in high school and picking him up everyday after school.

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

Now, the longtime Air Force Veteran has become a staple on HSU’s campus. Doloff said it took 13 years to get his first degree in the military, and now almost has an English degree to go along with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muX9x_0fcTtzyN00
Caden Creach with grandfather, Bruce Doloff

“The professors have been great. So I’ve enjoyed it, probably more than he has. I don’t have to do the homework; I don’t have to worry about grades.” Doloff said jokingly, with Creach replying “Lucky.”

Creach said their relationship has grown even stronger over the past couple of years at HSU, through the good times and bad. He said, even on his worst physical days, his grandfather’s presence helped give him strength to press on.

“Honestly, I don’t really know where I’d be without him, so I’m very lucky that I have him in the first place,” Creach said.

Abilene chiropractor weighs in on joint pain during severe weather

As Hardin Simmons’ commencement ceremony approaches, Doloff and Creach’s daily academic routine comes to a close, but Creach said he is forever grateful for the role his grandfather played in his life.

“You are one of, if not the most, meaningful person in my life,” the soon-to-be grad said to his grandfather.

They’ll each take the stage at Hardin Simmons’ commencement ceremony, but according to Creach, their time together may not be up quite yet. He said he is still deciding on whether to pursue his Masters degree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

More Texas school districts move to four-day week amid teacher shortage

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday was one of the last days some students will be in school, not just this school year, but maybe for every year going forward. More Texas school districts are changing their schedules next year to four-day weeks, seeing it as a way to retain overworked staff and possibly attract new talent in the midst of a teacher shortage.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Dr. Roy Byrd joins AccelHealth Clinic in Brownwood

AccelHealth CEO, Esther Taylor is proud to announce Dr. Roy Byrd, MD, has joined the AccelHealth Clinic in Brownwood. Dr. Byrd is a native of Brownwood and is a graduate of Brownwood High School. He graduated in 2010 from the University of Texas at Austin, and spent the following year as a medical research assistant in the Department of Trauma Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. In 2015, he received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas School of Medicine in San Antonio.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
Abilene, TX
Health
BigCountryHomepage

‘Everywhere is empty’: Big Country parents work together to get through infant formula shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents across the Big Country are working together while the nation is experiencing a shortage of baby formula.   “Everywhere is empty,” Brownwood mother, Brianna Espinoza, complained.  Moms from across Abilene and the surrounding areas took to social media to raise awareness and share information on where baby formula can be found.  “It’s […]
ABILENE, TX
cbs7.com

Search for missing girl continues 4 years later

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After 4 years the search is still on in Midland for a missing girl from Reno Nevada Caitlin Denison. Caitlin was last heard from back in January of 2018, the last update she gave her family was that she was flying to Midland with a man she had just met.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simmons College#Cerebral Palsy#College Degree#Hardin Simmons University#Ktab#Wylie High School#English#Covid#Cisco College
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene named top 8 in the nation for Economic Development

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) had cause to celebrate Friday, when the city was named eighth in the nation for economic development among cities with populations of 200,000 people or fewer. “Abilene’s being noticed for the top notch community that we are, and it represents real opportunity,” said DCOA President […]
ABILENE, TX
blackchronicle.com

First-Ever All-Black, All-Female News Anchor Team Unveiled By Texas TV Station | WATCH

*KCEN on Monday, May 2, introduced a new lineup for “Texas Today“ that consisted of three Black women. With this, the news station which is affiliated with NBC has made history as the first news outlet to have an all-Black and all-female team of news anchors, according to a My San Antonio report. The station serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, and the vicinity.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy