The Franklin County Historical Society is excited to announce a new temporary exhibit, “This is Their Story: African American Community History of Chambersburg”, curated by Shippensburg University student Madison Groninger. The exhibit focuses on local Black veterans and outstanding women and their oral histories. The exhibit is based on the book, “An All American Town: An Oral History of the African American Community of Franklin County, PA” by historian C. Bernard Ruffin III. The exhibit may be viewed at The Franklin County Historical Society, 175 East King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. It will be on display until August 31, 2022.

