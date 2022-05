Barry Lee Carter Sr. was born on February 22, 1947, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to the late Mrs. Emma Carter and Mr. Charles Carter, Sr. He grew up as the youngest child with 5 older siblings, Johann, Charles, Steve, Christine and Roger. Barry never let being the youngest child stop him from having the biggest ambitions. When he started playing baseball at 7 years old, he had already set his sights on the big leagues.

